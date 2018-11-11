Countrywide PLC (CWD) Receives GBX 48.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 48.40 ($0.63).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWD. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Countrywide to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 17.20 ($0.22) in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Countrywide in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

Get Countrywide alerts:

CWD remained flat at $GBX 10.62 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 462,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,556. Countrywide has a twelve month low of GBX 66.64 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 189.25 ($2.47).

In other news, insider Natalie Ceeney acquired 101,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £12,181.68 ($15,917.52).

About Countrywide

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through UK Sales and Lettings, London Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Countrywide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countrywide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.