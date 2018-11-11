Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Covenant Transportation Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 59,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVTI stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.55. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $219,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Covenant Transportation Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

