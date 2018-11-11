Craig Hallum Downgrades Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) to Hold

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAY. Citigroup increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Bottomline Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $54.74 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $102.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $484,368.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $311,620.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,028.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,230. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,006,000 after buying an additional 331,293 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after buying an additional 122,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 648,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,336,000 after buying an additional 60,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,622,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

