Craig Hallum Lowers Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Price Target to $105.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWKS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.79.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $115.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,648.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $928,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,142,688.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $3,126,050. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,581,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,129,000 after buying an additional 1,179,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,944,000 after buying an additional 185,039 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,665.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,852,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,031,000 after buying an additional 1,803,200 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,451,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,293,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 264,346 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

