Craig Hallum Reiterates $115.00 Price Target for Green Dot (GDOT)

Craig Hallum set a $115.00 target price on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GDOT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a $81.43 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.82.

GDOT stock traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 9,860 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $777,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,477.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jess Unruh sold 11,043 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $939,869.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,362 shares of company stock valued at $35,029,225. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

