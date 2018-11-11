Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 15,811 Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 139.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 51.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 24.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

