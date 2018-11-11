Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 2,451 Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Allegion by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $287,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allegion in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Allegion had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

