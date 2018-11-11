Critical Analysis: IGS Capital Group (IGSC) & CafePress (PRSS)

IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) and CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IGS Capital Group and CafePress, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGS Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CafePress 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IGS Capital Group and CafePress’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGS Capital Group $100,000.00 62.65 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A CafePress $85.68 million 0.29 -$10.25 million N/A N/A

IGS Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CafePress.

Profitability

This table compares IGS Capital Group and CafePress’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGS Capital Group N/A N/A N/A CafePress -11.17% -25.84% -20.27%

Risk & Volatility

IGS Capital Group has a beta of -4.05, suggesting that its share price is 505% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CafePress has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of CafePress shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of CafePress shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IGS Capital Group beats CafePress on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IGS Capital Group Company Profile

IGS Capital Group Ltd. is an environmental service and waste management company. The company engages in the collection and recovery of industrial and commercial solid wastes such as plastic, paper, cardboard, and glass. The recycled materials are purchased by the company’s manufacturing customers in China to make new products including outdoor furniture, construction materials, and building materials. The company is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

CafePress Company Profile

CafePress Inc. operates as retailer of personalized products in the United States and internationally. The company offers gifts and accessories, including T-shirts and apparel; mugs and drinkware; and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. It conducts its business on its primary United States based domain, CafePress.com; and operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The company also sells CafePress branded products through other online retail partners. The company was formerly known as CafePress.com, Inc. and changed its name to CafePress Inc. in June 2011. CafePress Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

