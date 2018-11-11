Critical Analysis: Marcus & Millichap (MMI) and Novation Companies (NOVC)

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Novation Companies has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novation Companies and Marcus & Millichap’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $27.96 million 0.13 -$10.86 million N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap $719.70 million 2.01 $51.52 million $1.62 23.07

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Novation Companies and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies -15.90% N/A -23.54% Marcus & Millichap 8.83% 24.17% 17.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novation Companies and Marcus & Millichap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Marcus & Millichap 0 3 1 0 2.25

Marcus & Millichap has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Novation Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Novation Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.3% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats Novation Companies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novation Companies

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, and advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.(NYSE:MMI) operates independently of The Marcus & Millichap Company as of October 31, 2013.

