Critical Analysis: OmniTek Engineering (OMTK) vs. Veoneer (VNE)

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veoneer and OmniTek Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 3 9 5 0 2.12 OmniTek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veoneer currently has a consensus target price of $45.80, indicating a potential upside of 34.39%. Given Veoneer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veoneer is more favorable than OmniTek Engineering.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veoneer and OmniTek Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OmniTek Engineering $1.07 million 3.15 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Veoneer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OmniTek Engineering.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and OmniTek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer N/A N/A N/A OmniTek Engineering -64.06% -151.59% -47.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OmniTek Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of OmniTek Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veoneer beats OmniTek Engineering on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.

OmniTek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas conversion systems and other products worldwide. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuels, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

