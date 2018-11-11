Critical Comparison: InterCloud Systems (ICLD) vs. eBay (EBAY)

InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get InterCloud Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InterCloud Systems and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A eBay 1 18 14 0 2.39

eBay has a consensus target price of $40.97, suggesting a potential upside of 38.26%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterCloud Systems and eBay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCloud Systems $34.52 million 0.00 -$44.33 million N/A N/A eBay $9.57 billion 2.98 -$1.02 billion $1.63 18.18

InterCloud Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eBay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of eBay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

InterCloud Systems has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InterCloud Systems and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCloud Systems -45.62% N/A -97.51% eBay -7.93% 23.65% 7.16%

Summary

eBay beats InterCloud Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for InterCloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.