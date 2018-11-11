Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Shares Sold by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,306 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 193.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 174,530 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 53.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 634,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 220,357 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 151,751 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $334.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

