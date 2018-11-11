Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $273,000 in Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $67.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Barclays downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

