Crown (CCK) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s previous close.

CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $45.79. 3,661,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,251. Crown has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, Director William S. Urkiel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

