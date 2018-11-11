News headlines about Crs Electronics (OTCMKTS:LEDCF) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Crs Electronics earned a daily sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of LEDCF stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300. Crs Electronics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Get Crs Electronics alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Crs Electronics (LEDCF) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/crs-electronics-ledcf-receiving-somewhat-negative-press-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Crs Electronics Company Profile

CRS Electronics Inc develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting products primarily in North America. It offers child safety systems for school buses; exterior lighting on school buses based on incandescent and LED technology; and LED based space lighting products. The company also offers commercial LED lamps under the Lumenova brand name; and LED light fixtures under the KVIC Lighting brand name.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Crs Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crs Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.