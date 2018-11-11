Cruisebit (CRBT) Price Reaches $0.0600 on Major Exchanges

Cruisebit (CURRENCY:CRBT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Cruisebit token can now be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Exrates. In the last seven days, Cruisebit has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Cruisebit has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Cruisebit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00148355 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00248657 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $699.43 or 0.10952850 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cruisebit Profile

Cruisebit’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,929,050 tokens. Cruisebit’s official website is www.cruisebit.com. Cruisebit’s official Twitter account is @cruisebit2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cruisebit

Cruisebit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cruisebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cruisebit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cruisebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

