CryptoPing Hits Market Capitalization of $510,491.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $510,491.00 and $135.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00147970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00248651 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.91 or 0.10853487 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011023 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

