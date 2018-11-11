Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.

CTRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Ctrip.Com International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRP traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,926,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,963. Ctrip.Com International has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 27.4% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 6.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 51,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

