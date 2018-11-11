CVS Health (CVS) PT Set at $80.00 by Loop Capital

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) received a $80.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $642,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,722,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 317,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR now owns 50,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 91.5% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 110,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 52,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 371,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

