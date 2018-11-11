Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) will be announcing its Q3 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $1.25 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

