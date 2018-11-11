Cytokinetics (CYTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,585,896 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 359% from the previous session’s volume of 345,244 shares.The stock last traded at $7.12 and had previously closed at $7.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,593.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $131,090 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 70,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,698,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,680,000 after acquiring an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,892,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 71,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

