CytRx (CYTR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CYTRX CORP. is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical related products and services including human therapeutics focused on high-value critical- care therapies. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CytRx in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

NASDAQ CYTR opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. CytRx has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CytRx will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CytRx stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.90% of CytRx worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

