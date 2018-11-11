D. R. Horton (DHI) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at BTIG Research

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.16% from the stock’s current price.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,851,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 159,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.