Dairy Crest Group (DCG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $441.00

Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 441 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 445 ($5.81), with a volume of 468676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448 ($5.85).
Several analysts have commented on DCG shares. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Dairy Crest Group from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Dairy Crest Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Dairy Crest Group in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dairy Crest Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 570 ($7.45).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd.
About Dairy Crest Group (LON:DCG)
Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands.
