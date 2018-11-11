Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.6% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 109.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $1,500,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $95.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.59.

Shares of CPT opened at $92.54 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $78.19 and a 12 month high of $95.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.79). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $241.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.99%.

In related news, President D Keith Oden sold 37,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $3,517,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 308,518 shares in the company, valued at $28,923,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $202,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,921 shares of company stock valued at $23,290,722 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

