Danaher Co. (DHR) CFO Sells $3,739,680.00 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $3,739,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,218 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,765.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $104.39 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $110.13. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $113.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 506.4% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

