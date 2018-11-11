DarkLisk Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (DISK)

DarkLisk (CURRENCY:DISK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. DarkLisk has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DarkLisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DarkLisk coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DarkLisk has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DarkLisk alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.02506106 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012348 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000445 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003475 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000684 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001281 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DarkLisk Coin Profile

DarkLisk (CRYPTO:DISK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2016. DarkLisk’s total supply is 17,888,425 coins.

Buying and Selling DarkLisk

DarkLisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DarkLisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DarkLisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DarkLisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DarkLisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DarkLisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.