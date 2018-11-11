Dashcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.00 (DSH)

Dashcoin (CURRENCY:DSH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Dashcoin has a total market capitalization of $274,694.00 and $7.00 worth of Dashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dashcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dashcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dashcoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00029424 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dashcoin Profile

Dashcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2014. Dashcoin’s total supply is 17,574,970 coins. The Reddit community for Dashcoin is /r/Dashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dashcoin is dashcoin.info. Dashcoin’s official Twitter account is @dashcoins.

Dashcoin Coin Trading

Dashcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dashcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dashcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dashcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dashcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dashcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.