DaTa eXchange Market Capitalization Achieves $382,835.00 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $382,835.00 and $70.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00147890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00246543 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $695.38 or 0.10958890 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 46,094,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,099,932 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.