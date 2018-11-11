David L. Kemmerly Sells 3,375 Shares of Amedisys Inc (AMED) Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) insider David L. Kemmerly sold 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $396,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David L. Kemmerly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, David L. Kemmerly sold 6,500 shares of Amedisys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $772,655.00.

Amedisys stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $127.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $417.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amedisys to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

