DCP Midstream (DCP) Given a $46.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $46.00 price target on DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.55.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $46.67.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 588.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

