Dean Foods (DF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Dean Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Dean Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Dean Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dean Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Get Dean Foods alerts:

Shares of Dean Foods stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Dean Foods has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Dean Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dean Foods will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dean Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Dean Foods by 26.8% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Dean Foods by 16.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dean Foods by 15.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 62,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dean Foods by 43.3% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.