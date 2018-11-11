Delivery Hero (DHER) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €45.30 ($52.67) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.17 ($57.18).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €36.86 ($42.86) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a 12 month high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

