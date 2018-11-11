DeltaChain (DELTA) Market Capitalization Hits $84,494.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $84,494.00 and $6,393.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00038154 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00061227 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001422 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000316 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,479,488,833 tokens. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

