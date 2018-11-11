Deluxe Co. (DLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 3rd

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th.

Deluxe has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Deluxe has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Deluxe to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. Deluxe has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Deluxe had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Louis Cotter purchased 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.20 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith A. Bush purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,192.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

