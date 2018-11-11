Deutsche Bank Cuts Inmarsat (ISAT) Price Target to GBX 575

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.26% from the company’s current price.

ISAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Inmarsat to a “sector performer” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Numis Securities upgraded Inmarsat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 535.67 ($7.00).

ISAT opened at GBX 422 ($5.51) on Friday. Inmarsat has a 1-year low of GBX 381.20 ($4.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 865 ($11.30).

Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

