Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share (DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.09). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $14.72 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $933.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.37.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,418.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million.

In other news, Director Brian K. Halak sold 564,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $7,708,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Halak sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $4,465,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,161,228 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,388. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $136,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

