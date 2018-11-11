Dickie Orr Sells 1,000 Shares of MTY Food Group Inc (MTY) Stock

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) Director Dickie Orr sold 1,000 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.00, for a total value of C$71,000.00.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$73.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. MTY Food Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$44.97 and a 12 month high of C$73.19.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$91.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc will post 3.22999976040335 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

MTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded MTY Food Group from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service restaurants in Canada and internationally. It also operates a distribution center and a food processing plant. As of November 30, 2017, the company had 5,469 locations comprising 5,402 franchised and 67 company operated locations. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

