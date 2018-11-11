Digirad (DRAD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.14

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 5400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Digirad had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter.

In other Digirad news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 68,594 shares of Digirad stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $120,039.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digirad stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.54% of Digirad worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.

