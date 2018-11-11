Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.41. Diplomat Pharmacy reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other Diplomat Pharmacy news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,992,628.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $1,104,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPLO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 154.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,798,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,341 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 84.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,645 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 30.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,385,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17,568.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,464,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DPLO opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $28.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

