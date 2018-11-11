Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discovery Communications in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Macquarie set a $38.00 price objective on Discovery Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discovery Communications to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24. Discovery Communications has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 183,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $4,697,025.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,331,277 shares in the company, valued at $34,054,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $46,997.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,811,521. 6.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Discovery Communications by 108.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

