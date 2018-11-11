Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 8,521 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the period. Nike makes up approximately 1.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nike by 1,044.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 1,253.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. HSBC set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Pivotal Research set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

