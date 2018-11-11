Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $7.62 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.1% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 191,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In related news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

