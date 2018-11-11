Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 2,506 Shares of International Paper Co (IP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $133,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP opened at $46.22 on Friday. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $430.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Paper from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Argus decreased their target price on International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on International Paper from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

In other news, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $256,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,814 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/dixon-hubard-feinour-brown-inc-va-sells-2506-shares-of-international-paper-co-ip.html.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.