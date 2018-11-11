Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 2,506 Shares of International Paper Co (IP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $133,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:IP opened at $46.22 on Friday. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.
International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $430.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Paper from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Argus decreased their target price on International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on International Paper from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.
In other news, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $256,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,814 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
