Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 2,600 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 8.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 2,390.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $177,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,360 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 17.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 11.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 54.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/dixon-hubard-feinour-brown-inc-va-sells-2600-shares-of-rio-tinto-plc-adr-rio.html.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.