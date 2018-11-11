Dock (DOCK) Price Tops $0.0257 on Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Dock token can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, Kucoin and Binance. Dock has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dock has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00147719 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00246117 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.12 or 0.10989964 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,052,635 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Binance, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

