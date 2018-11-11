Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 859.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.18. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director John W. Harris bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,769.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

