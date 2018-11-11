Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Lennox International Inc. (LII)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LII. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.75.

LII opened at $211.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $177.36 and a one year high of $229.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 474.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

In other news, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.06, for a total transaction of $106,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Norris III sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $302,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,015,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

