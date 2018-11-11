Dorian LPG (LPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dorian LPG Ltd is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company. It is primarily focused on owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs). The Company offers its services worldwide. Dorian LPG Ltd is headquartered in the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,256,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 134,500 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 17.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 566,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 84,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after buying an additional 338,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 936.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 126,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

