Dorman Products (DORM) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.69

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.69 and last traded at $83.46, with a volume of 138030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DORM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.46 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 18,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,544,321.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,029,634.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $300,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

